Former Strictly star Brendan Cole kicks off our Christmas countdown – video

There are only 12 days to go before Christmas, and on hand to help us count down is none other than Brendan Cole! The former Strictly Come Dancing star and HELLO! columnist is behind our first door of our advent calendar. He takes us behind the scenes at the Swan Theatre in High Wycombe where he is performing his new pantomime, Snow White. Brendan quite literally creates a bang backstage while introducing us to his fellow performers... Get a sneak peek of Brendan's panto dance moves in the video below.

