Michael Bublé thanks HELLO! readers for their support and wishes you a merry Christmas – video And Merry Christmas to you too, Michael!

The king of Christmas playlists Michael Bublé has shared a heartfelt message to HELLO! readers, thanking them for all the support he and his family have received this year. Michael, whose five-year-old son Noah battled cancer, starred in our video to help us count down to Christmas. With just 11 days to go, Michael told his fans: "I wanted to tell you all that I love you, I really love you. I thank you for all you've done for me and my family, and I want to wish you and all of yours a very Merry Christmas."

Watch the video in full below.