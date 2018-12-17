Boyzone spill their Christmas secrets in our advent calendar video – watch It's confession time!

Who's most likely to buy their presents last-minute? To insist on a festive sing-song? Or to get over-competitive in the after-dinner games? It's confession time for Boyzone, with more than one of the band members revealing they've never sent a Christmas card in their life! Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, Ronan Keating and Shane Lynch star in our advent calendar video to wish HELLO! readers a Merry Christmas and dish the details on how they spend the holiday season. Watch the video below.

