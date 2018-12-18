WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals which festive song reduces her to tears every year We love this festive song!

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has revealed one particular Christmas song reduces her to tears each year . Helping us count down to Christmas in our advent calendar, the 51-year-old presenter told our readers: "I love Wham!'s Last Christmas – who hasn't had their heart broken at Christmas? It just takes you back. Michael Bublé is Mr Christmas as far as I'm concerned. I love his version of It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas." She added: "But it's got to be Bing Crosby's Have yourself a Merry little Christmas - I always cry - every time." Scroll down for video:

