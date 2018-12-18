Emily Blunt reveals her kooky Christmas tradition in our advent calendar video - watch Ok, we did NOT expect this.

When curling up by the fire on Christmas eve, what film are you watching with your family? Elf? Love Actually? Home Alone? Us, too! But if you thought the A-listers shared the same taste in films as us, you’ll be very surprised with Emily Blunt’s classic ‘Christmas’ film answer. Speaking to HELLO! on the red carpet of Mary Poppins, the actress admitted that her go-to festive flick is Zulu, thanks to her Dad insisting they watch it every year. Although you’ll be pleased to hear that she does have a classic choice too - find out by watching the video below.