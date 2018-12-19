Celebrity daily edit: the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch, Ant McPartlin heads back to work - video
In today's Daily Edit we head to Buckingham Palace for the Queen's annual pre-Christmas lunch. We also join the Swedish royals as they celebrate Queen Silvia's upcoming 75th birthday. We accompany Princess Eugenie to the premiere of Sharkwater Extinction. We're excited to see Strictly's Kevin Clifton reunited with his former celebrity partner Louise Redknapp - in Grimsby! Plus we are delighted to hear that Ant McPartlin is heading back to work on Britain's Got Talent... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
