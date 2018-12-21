WATCH: Peter Andre breaks into a sweat during our festive challenge Tis' the season to be jolly!

Peter Andre may be famed for his vocals, but it seems the pop star had a little trouble with our festive challenge this year. Helping us count down to Christmas in our advent calendar, the 45-year-old struggled to find the words. We joined him at home ahead of his tour next year, and he wished our readers a very Merry Christmas, saying: "Hello to HELLO!. Merry Christmas, I hope you guys are in for a treat." Scroll down for video:

READ: The 23 best Christmas songs of all time