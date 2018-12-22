Izzy Judd invites us into her home as the kids get ready for Christmas – video The violinist is behind door number three!

It's the most wonderful time of the year for the Judd family! Christmas is always magical, but for Izzy and Harry it's extra special. The couple married during the festive season in 2012, just a couple of days before the McFly singer's birthday. Now with their two precious ones, Lola and Kit, the doting parents love following all of the Christmas traditions. Watch as Izzy invites us into her home to see how the family prepare for Christmas. How adorable is mummy's little helper, Lola, decorating the tree? Scroll down for video.

Izzy is the host of the "Let's Talk Fertility" podcast, and her book, Dare to Dream, is released in paperback on December 26.