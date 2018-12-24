Ronnie and Sally Wood prepare to dress their daughters up for Christmas day The little twins are so cute

Just one day to go! And to help us count down the final day to Christmas, our favourite Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood and his lovely wife Sally took a few moments out of their festive photoshoot with HELLO! to wish all their fans a very happy Christmas. Christmas eve is an exciting time for this pair, with their two year old twins Alice and Gracie who will be excitedly getting things ready for Santa this evening.

"Christmas is for children and I find it really rewarding seeing the expressions of excitement on their faces," the eternally youthful 71-year-old rock star revealed in our exclusive article, as his two twins affectionately climbed all over him. Watch the video above to see what the couple plan to dress their adorable duo in this Christmas!