Celebrity daily edit: Princess Eugenie's special year, Chloe Madeley's wedding - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we look back on Princess Eugenie's exciting year. We love how confident and stylish Princess Louise is looking as she attends a church service with her father. And we congratulate Chloe Madeley and James Haskell on their recent wedding.. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW