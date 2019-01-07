Celebrity Daily Edit: Clarence House posts a rare royal throwback - video

In today’s Daily Edit, Clarence House reveal a rare throwback photo of Prince Charles as a student at Trinity College and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge return with their family to London ahead of the new school year. Also we look at some of the most stunning dresses from this year’s Golden Globes. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Daily Edit - 7 January

