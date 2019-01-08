Barbara Windsor's heartbroken husband reveals EastEnders star has forgotten him In May, Barbara's husband revealed her diagnosis with dementia

Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell has opened up about the heartbreaking moment his wife has forgot him. During an appearance on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, the 56-year-old updated fans about the progress of her dementia and how living with the disease has been a difficult battle. "She gets herself together for moments like that," he shared when speaking about taking her to the theatre. "When we go there something happens to Barbara when she's out. It's like her old self comes out."

Scott Mitchell gave fans an update on his wife Barbara Windsor

However, in reality it's far from it. "Our reality is, for instance the last few weeks, her confusion is really bad," he added. "I spend a lot of time explaining where we are. She has a lot of trouble identifying our house. She will say, 'Are we staying here tonight? Have we got clothes here?' That's the reality of what people living with dementia are going through." He continued: "I have a board where there's pictures of us from the beginning. She will suddenly say to me, 'How long have we been together'. I say, '25 years'."

Talking about her memory loss, he added: "It's now quite instant, the forgetfulness is quite instant." When asked about what he feared the most, Scott replied: "I think it's when every memory will go. When, on a constant basis, maybe one day Barbara won't know who I am. I've had it twice. I was helping her out of the bath and she suddenly looked at me very scared and said, 'Sorry, who are you?' There are no words that can describe it."

Scott was joined by EastEnders star Jake Wood - who plays Max Branning in the BBC soap. The actor and some of his co-stars will be joining Scott to run the London Marathon in order to raise money for Dementia Revolution, a charity which supports the Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer's Research UK. "I vowed never again when I ran it 20 years ago," explained Jake. "But obviously Barbara is much loved by all of the cast at EastEnders and we love Scott. We wanted to do something to raise money and awareness of the condition. Dementia affects a million people in this country and it's under-funded."

