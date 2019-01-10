Celebrity daily edit: Duchess of Sussex patronage visit, Letizia recycling - video
In today's Daily Edit we are excited to find out what four patronages the Duchess of Sussex has taken on and join her on her visit to one of them. We love seeing Queen Letizia of Spain frugally recycling one of her favourite jackets. And we find out what new project Joanne Clifton has in store... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
