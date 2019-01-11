Celebrity daily edit: Disaster for Louise Redknapp, RIP Dianne Oxberry - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we hear why Louise Redknapp's '9 to 5' musical debut is set to be delayed. We are very sad to hear about the death of BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry. We commiserate with Andy Murray about his upcoming retirement from the sport that he loves. And we join the Spanish royals at their National Sports' Awards... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

