Celebrity daily edit: Meghan's bump brightens up Birkenhead, Beatrice's sad loss - video
In today's Daily Edit we join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Birkenhead for their first joint engagement of the year. We feel Princess Beatrice's pain as she has to say farewell to one of her beloved dogs. We listen to James Middleton as he opens up about his mental health challenges. And we head over to California for the Critics' Choice Awards and find out why it was such a bittersweet evening for Lady Gaga... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
