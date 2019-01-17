Celebrity daily edit: The Sussex's date night, Billie Piper's daughter - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their high-profile date night. And Meghan's lovely maternity dress reminds us of an outfit worn by another royal some years ago.... Plus we get our first peek at Billie Piper's adorable new baby... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

