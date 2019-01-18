Celebrity daily edit: Prince Philip involved in car crash, Jenson Button to be a father - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we are relieved that the Duke of Edinburgh and the other people involved in a car accident with him are not seriously injured. We also hear how Prince Charles has been worried about his father driving for a number of years. We head over to Monaco for the opening of the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival.... Plus we offer our congratulations to Jenson Button and his fiancée Brittny Ward... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

