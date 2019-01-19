Find out everything you need to know about Keith Lemon's wife Jill Carter Keith Lemon is the star of the popular show, Through the Keyhole

Keith Lemon is currently hosting Through the Keyhole, where celebrities let the star into their home so that he can give the show's panelists clues about whose house he is visiting - but how much do we know about the Celebrity Juice host's own home life? And while we know a lot about Keith Lemon, what do we really know about the man behind the character? For starters, Keith Lemon isn't even his real name, but a persona. The comedian's name is actually Leigh Francis, and he is married to a beauty therapist, Jill Carter. Here's everything we know about the couple…

Leigh with his wife, Jill

Jill and Leigh married on 30 October, 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire, and have two children, Matilda and Dolly. He has previously hinted that the pair were childhood sweethearts. The family, who reside in north London, are notoriously private, with Leigh usually taking part in interviews under the guise of different characters. However, in a rare interview as himself, Leigh revealed that he was convinced by Jill to collect the Best Digital Programme award for Celebrity Juice as himself. He told The Sun: "I promised her Keith wouldn't be there so we could just have a bit of time on our own being normal. You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun… My executive producer, Leon Wilson, said it feels like I'm coming out! But I won't be doing it again. I don't want anyone to know who I really am — I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me."

The couple keep their relationship private

Leigh has previously attended one of Jonathan Ross's famous Halloween parties with Jill, and shared a rare public tribute to his wife, when he took to Twitter to post a snap of the couple in fancy dress with a caption which read: "What a lovely anniversary evening. Together 25 years! Married 14 years! Love you Mrs F ever since we were kids xxxxxxxxxx… Love you very much Mrs Francis." He also recently shared a photo of them surrounding in a heart on Valentine's Day, and wrote: "To Mrs F xxxxxxxxxx love you!"