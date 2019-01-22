Celebrity daily edit: Duchess of Cambridge charity visit, Prince William in new role - video
In today's Daily Edit we join the Duchess of Cambridge as she opens a new helpline for Family Action charity. Meanwhile we head over to Davos, Switzerland, to hear Prince William interview Sir David Attenborough about climate change...And we love how fashion-forward Lady Amelia Windsor looked at Paris Fashion week. Plus we wish Emma Bunton a very Happy Birthday!.. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
