Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shares first Instagram post of new love Ashley Roberts The pair confirmed their romance after Strictly Come Dancing

Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts decided to forego the National Television Awards for a romantic date night. And while all eyes were on their Strictly Come Dancing counterparts on Tuesday evening, the Italian professional dancer took the opportunity to share snippets of his date with his new love, marking the first time he has shared a post of Ashley on social media. "My date @iamashleyroberts," he simply wrote on Instagram stories.

Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice first started dating after Strictly

The couple, who confirmed their romance after the Strictly final, are currently on the show's nationwide tour, where they are partnered up with Faye Tozer and Pasha Kovalev. Their date night comes shortly after Ashley opened up about their new romance. "It's just starting now! This is when it's starting, but it's still early days," she told Weekend magazine. "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We're getting to know each other, and it's nice."

Ashley's comments come days after Giovanni confirmed that they were dating during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine. The professional dancer, 28, appeared on Lorraine to chat about a new tour, Here Come the Boys, along with his co-stars, Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka Marquez. During their talk, the show's host Lorraine Kelly asked him about Ashley, and he replied: "We have yes [been on holiday]. We spent time together yes." Lorraine then wished him good luck with his relationship, to which he sweetly replied: "Thank you, thank you." They were first rumoured to have started dating during the live shows, but it wasn't until the series came to an end that they confirmed that they were an item. Professional dancer Giovanni joined Ashley for a Christmas holiday together in Miami, where they also joined Aljaz and his wife Janette Manrara for dinner.

