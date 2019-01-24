Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shares romantic holiday picture of girlfriend Ashley Roberts It's Instagram official!

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has made his relationship with Ashley Roberts Instagram official! The professional dancer took to his social media page to share a romantic throwback snap from their Miami holiday over the festive period. The couple, who confirmed their romance after the Strictly final, are currently on the show's nationwide tour - and are set to perform in Leeds on Friday then in Manchester over the weekend. "On our way to Leeds," the snap was captioned along with a heart-shaped emoji.

On our way to Leeds ❤️✌🏼 4,992 Likes, 58 Comments - Pernice Giovanni (@pernicegiovann1) on Instagram: "On our way to Leeds ❤️✌🏼"

The post comes shortly after Giovanni and Ashley skipped the National Television Awards to enjoy a romantic date night. The handsome Italian took the opportunity to share snippets of the evening with his new love, marking the first time he has shared a post of Ashley on social media. "My date @iamashleyroberts," he wrote on Instagram stories. Last week, Ashley opened up about their new romance. "It's just starting now! This is when it's starting, but it's still early days," she told Weekend magazine. "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We're getting to know each other, and it's nice."

Ashley's comments come days after Giovanni confirmed that they were dating during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine. The professional dancer, 28, appeared on Lorraine to chat about a new tour, Here Come the Boys, along with his co-stars, Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka Marquez. During their talk, the show's host Lorraine Kelly asked him about Ashley, and he replied: "We have yes [been on holiday]. We spent time together yes." Lorraine then wished him good luck with his relationship, to which he sweetly replied: "Thank you, thank you."

