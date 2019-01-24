Celebrity daily edit: Camilla shows off her moves, Ant and Dec honour - video
In today's Daily Edit we join the Duchess of Cornwall as she shows off some fancy footwork at the Jewish Care Brenner Centre. We find out which former celebrity partner of Kevin Clifton went to support him at his latest show. And we learn what new honour has been bestowed on Ant and Dec... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
