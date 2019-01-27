Exclusive: Denise Van Outen and boyfriend Eddie Boxshall open up about living together in their new home

Television star Denise Van Outen and her boyfriend Eddie Boxshall have invited HELLO! into their first home together for an exclusive photoshoot and interview. Denise and Eddie share the six-bedroom Essex home, which features a games room and mini cinema, with her eight-year-old daughter Betsy. "Living together feels just right for us now," says Denise of her oil broker boyfriend of five years. "Some people might think: ‘They’ve taken their time,’ but we never felt the need to rush. We’re both parents and in our mid-40s. We wanted our relationship to progress naturally.

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall inside their new home

"This is our first place together. Finding it, doing it up and settling in as a family has been so exciting. We couldn’t be happier." In the interview Denise also sets the record straight on recent rumours they are getting married. "We’re not engaged – yet," Denise told HELLO!. "We have talked about it, but I’ll let Eddie take the lead on that."

"Let’s wait and see," Eddie adds. "We need to make sure she can handle me for seven days a week." Denise also tells HELLO! that she and Eddie – who has two children from a previous relationship – haven’t ruled out extending their family. "It’s a bit harder to get pregnant when you’re older," says Denise, who turns 45 in May. "Besides, having a puppy is a bit like having a new baby in the house." Eddie adds: "I do feel broody. We haven’t ruled out the possibility of having a baby. Never say never."

