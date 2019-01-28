Celebrity daily edit: we launch #HelloToKindness, Prince Harry's Valentine plans - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we launch our #HelloToKindness campaign and are taking a stand against online abuse - as a source from Kensington Palace reveals to us that they have received an unprecedented amount of negative feedback on social media. We find out what Valentine's Day plans Prince Harry has in store this year. And we see who Emily Blunt dedicated her SAG award to... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

