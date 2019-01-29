Celebrity daily edit: Kate and William's Dundee date, Kevin Clifton's wise advice - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we head up to Scotland with Prince William and Kate - known as The Earl and Countess of Strathearn when north of the border - as they open the new V&A museum in Dundee. We find out how Kevin Clifton invests his money wisely. And we see the beautiful photo that Frank Lampard shared of Christine and their daughter Patricia... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

