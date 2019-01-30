Celebrity daily edit: Meghan's radiant day out, Rafael Nadal's engagement - video
In today's Daily Edit we join the Duchess of Sussex as she heads to the National Theatre in London in her new role as patron. We exclusively reveal that Rafael Nadal is set to marry his girlfriend of 14 years. And we our saddened to hear about Hollyoak's actress Kirsty-Leigh Porter's tragic loss... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
