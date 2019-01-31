Celebrity daily edit: Meghan Markle heads back to school, Danish royals' French move - video
In today's Daily Edit we join the Duchess of Sussex as she visits the Association of Commonwealth Universities in her new role as patron. We hear why Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are moving to France. And we are saddened to hear that Jonathan Ross' mum has passed away... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
