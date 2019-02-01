Celebrity daily edit: Harry and Meghan's snowy day out, Gemma Atkinson's pregnancy - video
In today's Daily Edit we get wrapped up warm as we head to Bristol to join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a snowy day out. We are delighted to hear that Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are expanding their family. And we are saddened to hear about the death of comedian Jeremy Hardy... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
