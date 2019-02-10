Who is Rami Malek's girlfriend Lucy Boynton? They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody

Following his unforgettable performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, all eyes are on Rami Malek at this year's BAFTA and Oscars. The 37-year-old has already picked up a Golden Globe award for Best Actor and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role - now, he's up for the two most covetable accoolades in acting, the Academy Award and BAFTA for Best Lead Actor. Rami will most likely be joined on the red carpet by his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton, but did you know that Rami and Lucy date in real life? The couple attended Downton Abbey star Allen Leech's wedding last month, which HELLO! exclusively covered - so they're clearly very serious about the relationship. Here's everything you need to know about Rami Malek's gorgeous and talented girlfriend...

Rami and Lucy at the Golden Globes

Who is Lucy Boynton?

Lucy Boynton is a 25-year-old actress who was born in New York and brought up in London. Her father Graham Boynton is an editor of the Telegraph Media Group and her mother Adriaane Pielou is a travel writer. Despite getting her first big break at 12, Lucy has kept a relatively low-profile in the showbiz world and Rami is her first known celebrity romance. We'll be seeing more of Lucy in Netflix's forthcoming political comedy The Politician, which is due to be released later this year. Exciting!

What films has Lucy Boynton been in?

Film and TV fans will recognise Lucy's face, as she has been on our screens since she was just 12 years old - playing a young Beatrix Potter in the 2006 film Miss Potter. She has since starred in Sing Street, The Blackcoat's Daughter, Rebel in the Rye and Murder on the Orient Express. Most recently, and perhaps most notably, Lucy took on the role of Freddie Mercury's wife, Mary Austin, in the award-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Speaking about her character in a behind-the-scenes interview with Flicks and the City, she said: "I think one of the main things that attracted me to the part of Mary was the dynamic that she and Freddie have and had throughout his entire life and their lives together. Although it started off as a romantic relationship, it is something that is so much deeper."

Lucy and Rami on a date

Where did Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek meet?

It is thought that Rami and Lucy met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody. Rami confirmed his relationship with Lucy during his acceptance speech while picking up the Breakthrough Artist Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January, Rami said: "Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. I appreciate you so much" The pair have since been photographed kissing and hugging during the awards season, and stepping out together for dates and dinners.

How long have Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton been together?

Dating rumours first emerged in 2018. Last spring, they were spotted attending a U2 concert in Los Angeles and were seen on a lunch date together later in the summer. The pair kept a very low profile, but it's now obvious for all to see how loved-up they are.

