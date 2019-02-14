Celebrity daily edit: Letizia's romantic recycle, David Beckham grieves loss of hero video

In today's Daily Edit we join the Spanish royals in Morocco where Letizia gave a nod to Valentine's Day by donning the same white suit she wore to her engagement announcement - back in 2003. We listen to Prince William's advice about nappy-changing to other young dads. We hear what the Duchess of Cambridge had to say during a speech at the V&A museum last night. And we offer our condolences to Eric Harrison's family, as David Beckham pays tribute to his inspirational hero... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video



WATCH VIDEO BELOW