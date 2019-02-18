Celebrity daily edit: Lady Amelia's fashion fix, Vera Ora's good cause - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we get our fashion fix at London Fashion week on the front row with Lady Amelia Windsor. We see where Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice spent their date night. And we love to see Rita Ora's mum take centre stage for a good cause... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

