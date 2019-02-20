Strictly's AJ Pritchard opens up about sexuality in new interview He also addressed recent reports that he was dating Caroline Flack

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard has opened up about his sexuality in a new interview with Gay Times, and revealed that he doesn't want to put "labels" on himself. Chatting to the magazine, he explained: "You never know how times will change in where you are in your life. But it is always about being happy and being true to yourself. Like always following your heart – obviously listen to your brain – but really just at that time in your life. It is mad that everything always has to have a label, whether it be the clothes by designers or whether you are in a relationship. Everybody always wants to have that label when it is not always necessary."

AJ opened up about his sexuality

He continued: "At that time of your life, whatever you are, or wherever you are, things always change. You can't ever say never, because you don't know what is around the corner. As long as you’re happy, that is the main thing. It's something people forget way too often these days – getting so stressed thinking about what other people's opinions are or what they need to do tomorrow." The professional dancer has also recently opened up about the rumours that he and Caroline Flack were getting close at the NTA afterparty in January.

Loading the player...

Chatting on This Morning, he said: "From my recollection I think we were just talking at the bar. And as the photos show, it was quite loud, a lot of people you know. I just had to listen." He also opened up about his brother, Curtis, saying: "He's back now, he had surgery on his leg and he's just done his live show in Ireland. He's feeling fit and positive again."

