Exclusive: Davina McCall reveals clever way to balance busy career with family life

Davina McCall may have plenty of TV and fitness projects to keep her busy, but first and foremost, she will always be a doting mother to her three children. The 51-year-old, who shares daughters Holly, 17, Tilly, 15, and 12-year-old son Chester with ex-husband Matthew Robertson, recently launched the new series of This Time Next Year and is preparing for ITV's one-off special, Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace. When asked how she manages her busy career with family life, she revealed one clever trick - going freelance.

Davina McCall opened up about oral health at Colgate Total Whole Mouth Health event

"I freelance so I can take all the school holidays off," she told HELLO! at the Colgate Total Whole Mouth Health event on Thursday. "Apart from today, I have taken the whole of half term off. Then I'll stop working over the whole of the Easter holidays and the whole of the summer holidays, I can basically book in work for the term times. I can maximise the amount of time I can spend with the kids - also I don't work weekends."

TV career aside, Davina is currently working hard to get her personal trainer qualification. Giving an update, she shared: "I am still training to become a personal trainer, still training but it has ground to a halt. It's just got so busy - spoke to the guys the day before yesterday and they said that I should finish it before the end of the summer."

But it's not just her approach to health lifestyle and fitness, the mum-of-three - also pays special attention to her oral health. "My mouth health and teeth are really important," she explained. "The first thing you should do is clean your teeth - so looking after our teeth from the get go is really important. Your mouth tells you a lot about your health in general." The TV star - who is the ambassador for the new Colgate Total that looks after teeth, tongue, cheeks and gums - added: "It's apart of my daily life - although not in the back of my mind. I am an absolute avid dentist goer, I go to dentist twice a year and hygienist twice a year."

Speaking about her children's oral hygiene, she continued: "I treasure my teeth - for my kids to look after teeth it's so important. My kids have not got one filling and I am very proud of that." Despite taking good care of her teeth, Davina does like to treat herself to one particular sweet treat every now and then. "I love Banoffee pie," she confessed. "I wouldn't be able to refuse, it's my kryptonite. I just can't say no. Probably also chocolate, I am terrible with chocolate. I don't have chocolate or crisps or biscuits in the house. However, a real treat for me would probably be a workout - that feels as good to me as sweets and chocolates. I feel like I'd be doing myself a disservice if I ate that now."

