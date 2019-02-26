Celebrity daily edit: Carl Philip takes a break from racing, Beckhams' skiing holiday - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we find out why Sweden's Prince Carl Philip is taking a break from racing. We see the special final evening Prince Harry and Meghan had in Morocco yesterday. And we get a glimpse into the Beckhams' action-packed half term holiday. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

