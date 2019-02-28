90210 and Riverdale actor Luke Perry, 52, hospitalised after stroke The actor is currently under observation

Luke Perry has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke at his home in Los Angeles. The 52-year-old is under observation in hospital after paramedics responded to a call to his home in Sherman Oaks at 9:40am on Wednesday, however, no further details about his condition have been released.

The actor is best known for his role in Beverly Hills, 90210, where he played Dylan McKay. He currently plays the role of Archie Andrews’ dad Fred Andrews in Riverdale, and has recently been filming scenes for the new series.

Luke Perry has suffered a stroke at the age of 52

Some of Luke’s colleagues took to social media to express their shock and send their best wishes to him following his health scare, including Shannen Doherty, who played his on-screen girlfriend, who simply shared a photo of them both together with no caption. Another Beverly Hills, 90210 star, Ian Ziering, posted a black-and-white photo of himself with Luke, writing: "No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, Kristy Swanson – who starred alongside Luke in the original Buffy: The Vampire Slayer film – wrote: "I just heard the frightening news about my dear old friend Luke Perry having a massive stroke. Luke Honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much and by God’s Grace you will get through this. Please pray for Luke."

News of Luke’s stroke comes as Fox announced plans to film a reboot to Beverly Hills, 90210, in which the actor first found fame in the 1990s. However, Luke hadn’t signed on to the new project, despite his original costars Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, and Jason Priestley set to take part.

