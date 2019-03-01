Who is Dancing on Ice's Vanessa Bauer? She used to work on a cruise ship

She's currently skating her way towards the Dancing on Ice final with celebrity partner Wes Nelson, but what do you know about professional ice skater Vanessa Bauer? Let's find out everything about the ice cool star, from who her boyfriend is to her response to online trolls.

READ: Emma Bunton's wedding details revealed after eight-year engagement

Who is Vanessa Bauer?

Vanessa Putri Bauer is a 22-year-old German dancer, acrobat and ice skater. She has previously worked on an ice rink on-board one of the biggest luxury cruise ships in the world, HMS Harmony Of The Seas. In 2017, Vanessa left her job on the cruise ship and moved to north London. She then debuted on Dancing on Ice last year with TV star Jake Quickenden, who she went on to win the series with.

Does Vanessa have a boyfriend?

Vanessa dated circus performer Louis Nathaniel for two-and-a-half years before announcing their split just before Dancing on Ice started in January 2019. The pair had travelled the world together after reportedly meeting while working on cruise ships. Although there are many headline rumours about Vanessa having a romantic relationship with her current dance partner Wes Nelson, the deny being anything more than just friends.

What happened between Vanessa Bauer and Megan Barton Hanson?

At the start of the series, Vanessa's dance partner Wes was dating model Megan Barton Hanson. Megan - who has since split from Wes - shared an Instagram post aimed at Vanessa after she announced her breakup from Nathaniel. Megan wrote: "Love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your first performance with my boyfriend. You’ve never reached out to me once on invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.” She added: “Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe.” Ouch!

READ: Harper Beckham records sweet message for dad David - and debuts new glasses!

Vanessa has since revealed that she's had to defend herself against trolls, telling The Sun: "I have stayed dignified. Of course it effects me when I read comments and I get direct messages on Instagram which are really not nice. It was really hard to deal with at the beginning but now I feel like when you comment on that - it's not my job to comment. I am here to skate.'

What is Vanessa's Instagram?

Fans can follow Vanessa on her Instagram channel: @vanessabauer_skates

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.