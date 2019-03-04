Celebrity daily edit: Prince Carl Philip in strenuous skiing race, Denise Lewis baby - video

In today's Daily Edit we swish over to Sweden for some ski action with Prince Carl Philip. And while we're there, we wish Prince Oscar a very happy 3rd birthday! We talk exclusively with Denise Lewis about the arrival of her fourth baby. Plus we are saddened at the death, at the age of 98, of the founder of ¡HOLA! - our sister magazine... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

