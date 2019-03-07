Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mary's new role, Olivia Newton-John's cancer battle - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we head to Denmark where Princess Mary has been in training for a new role. And we find out what the Queen posted in her first Instagram message. Plus we find out how Olivia Newton-John has been coping as she battles cancer for a third time. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video



WATCH VIDEO BELOW