Celebrity daily edit: Meghan Markle's panel discussion, Princess Eugenie's best friend post - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit, the Duchess of Sussex steps out in support of International Women's Day, Princess Eugenie shares a sweet Instagram post about her best friend and former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard speaks exclusively to HELLO! about the online abuse she received when entering politics. Plus, Stacey Solomon shows off her blossoming baby bump. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video

WATCH VIDEO BELOW