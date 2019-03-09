Harper Beckham gives mum Victoria sweetest handmade gift Homemade presents are the best kind

Little Harper Beckham made her mum Victoria the sweetest handmade gift after returning from a long day at work. Fashion designer Victoria, 44, returned home to find that seven-year-old Harper had made her a handwritten booklet adorned with stickers. Mum-of-four Victoria shared a photo of the thoughtful gift - which Harper had written "Mummy love book" on the front of - on her Instagram Stories feed. She captioned the picture: "After a long day at work this really is everything x," and signed it off with a love heart emoji. Harper gave it to her mum on Friday, which was International Women's Day - making it even more special.

READ: Simon Cowell’s son Eric celebrates FIFTH birthday in style - see pictures

See Victoria's Instagram Stories

Harper wasn't the only Beckham family member to make a sweet gesture on IWD. Her dad David paid a touching tribute to all the women in his life by sharing some rare family photos. He posted candid pictures of Victoria, Harper, his mum Sandra, sister Joanne and late grandma Peggy on Instagram, along with the caption: "This International Women’s Day I'm celebrating the amazing women in my life [love heart] #IWD @victoriabeckham." The shots showed Victoria and Harper playing on the grass, David giving his mum Sandra a loving hug and Peggy playing with Joanne as a baby.

READ: Royal baby birthday celebrations - see adorable photo

Last sweet, Harper did something very cute for her dad, too! She recorded a video message for him, which was later played to an audience in the LA Galaxy stadium where a statue of David was being unveiled. A smiling Harper spoke to the camera, waving and shouting: "Hi daddy, congratulations on the statue!" Her big brothers Romeo and Cruz - who were in the car heading to school with her - also congratulated their dad, signing off with: "Love you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.