Celebrity daily edit: Royal family honour Commonwealth Day, Princess Eugenie steps out in Mayfair - video

Celebrity daily edit: Royal family honour Commonwealth Day, Princess Eugenie steps out in Mayfair

In today's Daily Edit, Princess Eugenie steps out in Mayfair, the Queen leads the rest of the royal family in honouring Commonwealth Day and Strictly professionals Neil and Katya Jones speak exclusively to HELLO! about why they can't wait to renew their wedding vows. Plus, Ant and Dec may no longer be neighbours as Ant prepares to move in with his new girlfriend. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video

