Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mary charms Texas, Harper Beckham's YouTube debut - video
In today's Daily Edit we head over to Texas in the US where Princess Mary of Denmark is currently on a charm offensive - promoting Danish culture and business. And we watch the Duchess of Cambridge bond with school children today. Plus we see how Harper Beckham made her debut on her mum Victoria's YouTube channel recently. And will Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez be moving to his native Spain soon? We find out... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
