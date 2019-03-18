Celebrity daily edit: Kate and William's Irish celebration, Katherine Jenkin's dress details - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we enjoy a pint with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they mark St Patrick's Day at the 1st Battalion Irish Guards in London. We hear what Norway's Princess Martha-Louise has to say about the importance of making yourself heard. Plus we hear exclusively from Katherine Jenkins about her favourite dresses and the royal memories behind them. And we jet over to New York to find out what Holly Willoughby and her family have been up to... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW