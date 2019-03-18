What is I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp's net worth? Find out here The King of the Jungle is now training up retired footballers in Harry's Heroes

Harry Redknapp has swapped his I'm a Celebrity King of the jungle crown for football boots in his upcoming show Harry's Heroes: The Full English, which sees retired footballers attempt to get back into shape for the ultimate footballers - but just how much is the football manager worth? The 72-year-old, who was crowned 2018's King of the Jungle on Sunday night, enjoyed a 17-year playing career before going on to manage big teams, including West Ham, Southampton and Tottenham. Harry is thought to have been given a staggering £500,000 to appear on this year's I'm A Celebrity, alongside stars including Nick Knowles, John Barrowman, runner-up Emily Atack and Rita Simons. Harry's fortunes are set to increase after leaving the show, with more opportunities coming his way.

What is Harry Redknapp's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harry is worth $18million, which converts to £14million. Born Henry James Redknapp, only child Harry grew up in Poplar, London, on 2 March 1947. Harry has enjoyed a lengthy career in football both as a player and manager, which began when he was scouted by Tottenham Hotspur when he was playing football for East London Schools. At the age of 15, Harry then moved on to play for West Ham, and was impressively representing England at youth level two years later, winning the 1964 UEFA Youth Tournament against Spain in the final. During his playing career, Harry was a midfielder, and began managing in 1976 as a player-assistant manager of Seattle Sounders, and later assisting his former West Ham teammate Bobby Moore at Oxford City. Harry has also managed teams including Bournemouth, West Ham, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers, Jordan and Birmingham City – where he was sacked after five straight league defeats. At the time, Harry said that it was likely that his role as manager would be his last.

Harry Redknapp has had an impressive career as a football manager

Why can't Harry Redknapp smell anything?

In 1990, Harry was involved in a terrifying car accident in Italy, that killed his former West Ham teammate Brian Tiller, along with three Italian teenage soldiers. Harry had been travelling to watch the FIFA World Cup when the car he was in hit another vehicle. Harry suffered from horrific injuries including a fractured skull and broken nose, which left him with no sense of smell. Harry later wrote an emotional account about the accident in the Daily Mail, revealing that he had "no memory of it" and that he was happy for it to stay that way. He also opened up about losing Brian. He wrote: "Losing Brian really affected me. I have had good relationships with a number of my bosses at football clubs, but there was never anyone quite like him." He added: "When I look at pictures of the accident scene I can hardly believe that any of us survived. I felt so desperately sad when I heard Brian was gone."

MORE: Strictly's Stacey Dooley reveals sadness over Kevin being replaced

Harry met Sandra when he was just 16

Harry Redknapp's wife Sandra

Harry has been speaking about his love for wife Sandra throughout his time in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. He melted fans' hearts as he told Fleur East and Sair Khan how he rings her up to ten times a day, and Sandra is his life. When asked what the secret to his happy marriage is, Harry told his fellow campmates: "We just get on so well, I only want to be with her. I can never wait to see her." The couple met as teenagers during a dance at the Two Puddings pub in East London. Harry was out with his friend 'Macca', a "good-looking geezer" who played for West Ham. "I look back on it now and think Sandra must have seen us both coming over and thought, 'I hope I ain't got him,'" said Harry, referring to himself. "And she went for me. 54 years later we're still going strong. And Macca ended up as an undertaker so really Sandra had the better deal in the long term." Sandra has been just as supportive towards her husband during his stint on the show, and was videoed on her way to Australia to see Harry.

READ: The reason Anne Hegarty can't take part in some of the Bushtucker trials

How did Harry run over wife Sandra?

Harry accidentally ran over Sandra in 2016 when she got her foot trapped inside his car. Describing the incident as a "nightmare" during a task on I'm A Celebrity, Harry said: "I used to think I was a good driver but I had a nightmare and ran over my wife one day. She got out the car and I thought she’d crossed the road and I pulled forward and she fell into the road and a bus stopped literally yards away. The most amazing part of the story probably, my granddaughter is sitting on top of the bus and sees all of this. Unreal."

Harry with his son Jamie

Famous family and relation to Frank Lampard

There are many football stars in Harry's famous family. His youngest son Jamie Redknapp played for Tottenham Hotspur like his dad, as well as working for Harry during his time managing Bournemouth. Jamie also played for Liverpool, and was capped 17 times by England, before retiring in 2005. Harry is also uncle to Frank Lampard, the son of his wife Sandra's twin, Patricia, who sadly passed away from pneumonia at the age of 58 back in 2008. Harry and Sandra are also parents to son Mark, 48.

Harry is tipped to win this year's I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity

Harry was crowned this year's I'm A Celebrity winner, despite his family saying they would prefer him to come out of the jungle sooner. Son Jamie told The Mirror: "I'm going to try and vote him out. I want to get him to come home and see my mum and get him out of there. My mum is more nervous than anything as she misses him whenever they are apart."

Harry and Sandra enjoyed a brief reunion a few episodes before the final, when she surprised him in the jungle. "You didn't know that was coming, did you?" Sandra said, before telling him what a great impact he's had on viewers. Harry then joked: "It's like being in prison and you've given me a prison visit. I'm not going to let you go, you're not going anywhere. You can come in my hammock!" He then started crying and said: "I can't help this, it is not like me, I don't normally cry, I'm pretty old school. Are you pleased to see me?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.