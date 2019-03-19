Celebrity daily edit: Prince Frederik joins mother in Argentina, Giovanni Pernice's rare day off - video
In today's Daily Edit we pop over to Argentina to join mother and son super team Queen Margrethe and Prince Frederik of Denmark as they embark on a tour there. We are excited to see the Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen conduct their first ever joint engagement together outside of Buckingham Palace. Plus we find out how the Netherland's former monarch, Princess Beatrix, is keeping her dead son's name alive. And we catch a sneak peek of some of Giovanni Pernice's rare down time as he shares a romantic photo with girlfriend Ashley Roberts... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
