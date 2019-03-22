Celebrity daily edit: Princess Victoria's cold trek in Sweden, Simon Cowell's son update - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we get wrapped up warm to pop over to Sweden to join Princess Victoria on her 17th hike through Swedish provinces. We wish two royal Luxembourg ladies a very Happy Birthday. Plus we find out why it was so important for Princess Eugenie to have her husband by her side on her visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital yesterday. And we see a rare social media post from Simon Cowell... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

