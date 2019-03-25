Celebrity daily edit: Loved-up Princess Charlene and Prince Albert host Chinese President, Fleur East engaged - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we head over to Monaco where Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are in a loved-up mood as they welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to their palace. We join the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall as they make a historic visit to Cuba. Plus we love seeing Mia Tindall have such a fun time with her cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips at Gatcombe Park Horse Trials. And we congratulate Fleur East on her engagement to beau Marcel. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW