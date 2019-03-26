Celebrity daily edit: Tour special: Royals in Argentina, Cuba and South Korea - video
In today's Daily Edit we are focusing on royals on tour.... We join the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall as they continue their colourful tour of Cuba. Plus we join the Spanish royals in Argentina and we see what Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium got up to in South Korea. And we hear exclusively from Vogue Williams about her and Spencer Matthews' plans for more children... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
