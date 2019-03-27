Celebrity daily edit: Emperor Akihito makes final official visit to Kyoto, Christine McGuinness' open confession - video
In today's Daily Edit we head over to Kyoto in Japan where the Emperor and Empress are visiting in an official capacity for the final time as Akihito prepares to abdicate on 30 April at the age of 85. We join the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall in Cuba again - where Charles takes Camilla for a spin in a very special car. Plus we hear why Christine McGuinness feels like a single mother at times. And we read the inspirational quote that Tamzin Outhwaite shared just a day after her ex husband celebrated his pre-wedding party... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
