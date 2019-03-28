Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mary helps girls in Ethiopia, Kara Tointon's sad news - video
In today's Daily Edit we accompany Princess Mary of Denmark to Ethiopia where she is promoting women's rights. We join the Duchess of Cambridge for a fun day out with the Scouts! Plus we hear the sad news about Kara Tointon's mother. And we find out why Chris Evan's potential appearance on Strictly Come Dancing might be in jeopardy... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
